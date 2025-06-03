Three well-known individuals from local motorcycling in the 1970s and 1980s died during TT practice week.
Peter ‘Jasper’ Cain died in hospital last Wednesday evening at the age of 81. He had been in Noble’s Hospital for around 10 days, largely with breathing problems but then suffered a heart attack and passed away in ITU.
His wife Vivienne died in May 2019. He leaves two daughters, Sarah and Amanda and families.
Jasper rode a mix of trials and scrambles from the early 1960s. His highlight was representing the Isle of Man in the 1975 International Six Days Trial alongside Stuart Clague, Phil Readshaw, Geoff Cannell, Tommy Leonard and Keith Shimmin (Andy Sykes was reserve for both teams but rode as an individual).
The Union Mills man completed the course on a 250cc Ossa Super Pioneer, winning a bronze medal.
He was chairman of Peveril Motor Cycle and Light Car Club for two good stints in the 1970s and 1980s, and was briefly president then life vice-president when he was presented with a hand-painted illuminated address which he treasured.
A stalwart member, he served on many club committees (including the World Trials and TDN events), and most recently served as club patron.
Away from motorcycling, he was president and a keen supporter of Union Mills Football Club and was heavily involved with Douglas lifeboat, holding many positions in Isle of Man RNLI including chair and president.
In the late 1960s Peter founded and continued to run a successful food supply company in Hills Meadow named KC Foods.
Geoff Kelly of Sulby also rode in the ISDT (in Wales in 1983) after it was retitled International Six Days Enduro.
Geoff was very much an all-rounder as he rode solo trials on a 325 Bultaco, enduros on a big 500cc Armstrong, and road racing on a number of bikes including a 750 Triumph twin and an unfaired 1000cc Laverda Jota.
He rode the Manx Grand Prix on three occasions with a best result of 20th in the 1976 Senior on a 500cc Suzuki twin. Stepping up to the TT in 1978 he was 29th on the Laverda out of 38 finishers in the 1979 Formula One won by Alex George on a works Honda.
A builder by trade, 79-year-old Geoff was a committee member of Southern MCC and masterminded some very good multi-lap and runaround enduros with his old friend, the late Les Jones.
He had been unwell for a number of years with spinal issues that severely restricted the movement of his arms and legs. He died in Beaconsfield Nursing Home in Ramsey.
Former sidecar trials passenger Patrick Swales died in Hospice Isle of Man.
He rode with several drivers, notably Neill Cleverly, Peter Corlett, Ffinlo Crellin and Doug Beaumont.
Neill and Patrick went to primary school together in Laxey.