Police have been dealing with three crashes this morning on one of the biggest days of racing.
Despite being a bank holiday with no rush hour traffic, it has proven to be a busy day for officers already.
Just before 7am, the Mountain Road between the hairpin and the bungalow shut with reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision with people urged to find alternate routes. The road has reopened but TT action had already been delayed by two hours to ensure the roads are fully dry after overnight rain.
Meanwhile, police are also dealing with a road traffic collision on Strang Road in Union Mills which happened around an hour ago. The road is currently blocked near to the Strang Stores roundabout and Strang Road is closed. Riad users are urged to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.
A third road traffic collision has been reported in the area of Cronk Y Voddy crossroads on the TT Course at around 9.15am. The road has since been reopened which means the Mountain Road is now clear.
