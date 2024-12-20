Connor Behan has been convicted of a string of sexual offences following a seven-day trial at Chester Crown Court.
On Wednesday 18 December, Behan was unanimously found guilty of multiple counts of raping a girl under the age 13, multiple sexual assaults by touching of a child under the age of 13, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child on multiple occasions.
He was found not guilty of an additional count of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13.
The 33-year-old of Heath Avenue, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, competed in the TT and Manx Grand Prix in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
His best result was second place in the Newcomers race in 2013. He managed to finish 9th in the lightweight TT in both years while he also competed in the Supersport races.
In 2014 he was also crowned Irish Supertwins Road Race Champion and, at that stage, he was seen as one of the brightest young talents in road racing.
But he had not been back for almost 10 years and his life seems to have unravelled since.
After his conviction this week, Behan was remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced on Friday, January 31, 2025.
Cheshire Police launched an investigation into the abuse in October 2022, following a disclosure made by the victim to a teacher at her school.
The jury heard how Behan had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, starting in May 2019, when the victim was just seven years old.
As part of the investigation, a seminal detection dog was deployed which found traces of Behan’s semen on a blanket owned by the victim. Behan was immediately arrested and subsequently charged.
Following the verdict, DS Scott Graves said: ‘Firstly, I would like to commend the victim who is now just 10 years old, for her bravery and courage shown throughout this investigation and trial. Sadly there are no winners in this case, however I truly hope this result will provide her closure.
‘Behan sexually abused his victim for a sustained period of time – he showed no remorse, denying everything throughout the investigation.
‘Thankfully, the jury were able to see through his lies, and he will finally be held accountable for what he’s done.
‘I hope this result will allow the victim to eventually move on with her life, now that Behan will be unable to hurt her ever again.’