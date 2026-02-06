The Isle of Man Government has issued a statement on the Epstein Files after it emerged references to the island appear more than 100 times in documents.
The Isle of Man appears 116 times in the latest cache of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein released by the US Government’s Department of Justice.
The government said maintaining the island’s international reputation is of the utmost importance and it will not hesitate to take action against anyone involved in criminal conduct within the jurisdiction.
There is no suggestion that any wrongdoing involving the late sex offender took place on the Isle of Man. References in the files relate to aircraft registration, yacht ownership structures and financial compliance, rather than events alleged to have occurred in the island.
A government spokesperson said: ‘The Isle of Man Government, like many other governments globally, is aware that a significant number of jurisdictions are referenced in the recently released Epstein Files. Maintaining the Isle of Man’s international reputation as a trusted, responsible and well‑regulated jurisdiction is of the utmost importance to us.
‘The Isle of Man Government – along with all relevant agencies and statutory bodies – operates a zero‑tolerance approach to criminal activity of any kind. Over recent years, significant and far‑reaching measures have been implemented to ensure that our systems and processes are robust, transparent and fully aligned with international standards.
‘We will not hesitate to investigate, pursue, and take appropriate action against any individual or entity engaged in criminal conduct within the Island’s jurisdiction. The Government remains firmly committed to upholding the integrity of the Isle of Man and protecting the reputation of our community.’
Jeffrey Epstein was a US financier and convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The files released by the US Department of Justice relate to individuals, jurisdictions and structures referenced in court proceedings and associated material connected to him.