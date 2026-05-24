Pre-TT Classic organisers have confirmed that experienced competitor Alan Oversby has died following a red-flag incident in Sunday afternoon’s 400cc race on the Billown course.
A statement released at 7pm read: ‘Southern 100 Road Races regrets to confirm that Alan Oversby, aged 68, from Bolton-Le-Sands lost his life in an incident during the 400cc race today at the Pre-TT Classic Road Races.
‘The accident occurred on the approach to Ballakeighan, on the second lap of the race.
‘Alan was an experienced Pre-TT Classic Road Races competitor, first competing in 2005 and taking his first win in 2006.
‘In total, Alan took 16 wins including two today. Southern 100 Road Races extend their deepest sympathy to Alan’s wife Julie, family, team and friends.’