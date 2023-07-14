St Thomas’ Rainbows turn 30 this autumn and are inviting previous members to join them for a special celebration.
Past and present members, volunteers and leaders from the St Thomas’ Girlguiding Rainbow group will get together to the St Thomas’ church family service on Sunday, October 8, at 11am.
Established in 1993 in response to local demand following the introduction of Rainbows in the UK in 1987, St Thomas’ Rainbows was one of the first Rainbow units in the island.
Thirty years on, the unit is still based at its original meeting place, St Thomas’ Church Hall in Douglas.
Karen Walker, who was assistant leader when St Thomas’ Rainbows opened, has been with the unit throughout its history, in the and has held the position of guider in charge since 2002. A guider since 1988, Karen has held various senior roles in Girlguiding Isle of Man while continuing to run St Thomas’ Rainbows.
She said: ‘Hundreds of girls have been involved with St Thomas’ Rainbows over the years. We’d love as many as possible to join us for a special reunion and celebratory cake at the St Thomas’ Family Service in the autumn.
‘People often ask me why I do Rainbows. It’s simple. When life is tough and work is hard, there’s nothing better than coming to Rainbows and seeing the world through the eyes of a five-year-old – it simply rebalances you.
‘Being a leader has given me so much delight over the years, seeing so many young ladies grow and develop before moving up to Brownies.’
Girlguiding Isle of Man runs Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers for girls and young women aged from four to 18 with the help of volunteers.
Rainbows is open to girls from the age of four.