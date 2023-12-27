Former MHK and current Ramsey Town Commissioner Leonard Singer has died at the age of 80, the local authority has announced.
Mr Singer was elected to the town's commissioners three times, his latest term starting in July 2021.
Chairman of RTC Alby Oldham said: 'Leonard was an enthusiastic and dedicated member of Board who had played an active role in politics for more than 50 years including three terms at Ramsey Town Commissioners where he was chairman in the year 1995-1996.
Following a lengthy term as a Councillor in Stockport between 1973 and 1986, Mr Singer first came onto the board of the Ramsey Town Commissioners in a contested election in April 1991. He moved to the island in 1989 and set up Singer's Pharmacy. In 1994 Mr Singer was returned unopposed for North Ward again for a three-year term. The following year he was elected chairman.
In 1996 Mr Singer was elected to the House of Keys serving until 2003 when he became an MLC. He again served in Keys between 2011 until 2016.