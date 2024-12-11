A former police inspector with the Isle of Man Constabulary has been appointed as the new town clerk at Ramsey Commissioners.
The local authority says Derek Flint is returning to the Island with a ‘deep commitment’ to the community and a ‘strong desire’ to contribute to the town.
Mr Flint says he is looking forward to the role despite the challenges at a national and local level, but is ‘confident’ he can achieve ‘special things’ during the coming years.
He will start in the role in January next year.
Mr Flint added: ‘I’m really humbled by this tremendous opportunity to return to the town we called home for so many years.
‘Helping the Commissioners achieve their vision of the betterment of Ramsey is a real privilege.
‘There are challenges ahead at both a local and national level, but the thing that sets Ramsey apart is its people.
‘Working with them, the businesses, and our partners, I am confident we can take some bold steps to achieving some pretty special things over the coming years.’
Chair Robert Cowell said: ‘The appointment of Derek Flint as Town Clerk marks an exciting new chapter for the Ramsey Town Commissioners, who are focused on addressing the key issues facing the town and working collaboratively to foster a vibrant, sustainable future for the community.’
Mr Flint replaces Tim Cowin who had held the position since January 2022 before stepping down earlier this year.
A town clerk is a public official who takes charge of records for a town and oversees proceedings. The position is varied, covering a number of areas, and is difficult to define.