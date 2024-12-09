Thousands of people in the Isle of Man lined the streets in the wind and rain to watch the annual Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run last weekend.
Held every year on the first weekend in December, the annual parade of tractors decked out in stunning Christmas lights is a major highlight of the festive season in the island.
Friday’s run along the southern route went ahead as planned despite a yellow weather warning in place due to Storm Darragh, while Saturday night’s scheduled run along the ‘main’ route was pushed back by 24 hours due to the threat of the storm.
The south run saw the tractors gather at Church Road in Port Erin, setting off at around 6.20pm and ending up at Castletown Square at roughly 7pm.
Sunday night’s ‘main route’ then saw the tractors gather at Tynwald Hill before making their way through Ramsey, back down through Laxey and Onchan and then finishing at the TT Grandstand in Douglas.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘The support out there was incredible on both evenings, with lots of smiling, happy faces out to support a great event.’