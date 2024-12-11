Tonight (Thursday)
- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 5:45pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Pico’s Bar, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Tunesmiths at the Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm.
- Granty at the Manor, Douglas, 7pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Dusty Plankton at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Tripod at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Rum Babas, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Donald McColgan Xmas tunes at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Nathan Thompson (with Paul Tonks and Mark Burrows) at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Stuey in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
Saturday
- Gobbag Groove’s Christmas Show at Peel Centenary Centre, 7:30pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Central, Ramsey.
- Marine Drive at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- ‘Bad Reputation’ at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Richard Hogg open mic at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.
- Harry and Josh at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- DJ Degsy’s Christmas Dance Party at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- ‘3 Million’ at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to 12am.
- The Boneyard at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.
- David Holland at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 10pm.
- Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Rachel Pardoe in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Trad music session at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.
- Acoustic Generations at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.
- Open mic at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 7pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.