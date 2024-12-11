Tonight (Thursday)

- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 5:45pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Pico’s Bar, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Tunesmiths at the Laxey Working Men’s Institute, 7pm.

- Granty at the Manor, Douglas, 7pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Dusty Plankton at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Tripod at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Rum Babas, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Donald McColgan Xmas tunes at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Nathan Thompson (with Paul Tonks and Mark Burrows) at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Stuey in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

Saturday

- Gobbag Groove’s Christmas Show at Peel Centenary Centre, 7:30pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Central, Ramsey.

- Marine Drive at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- ‘Bad Reputation’ at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Richard Hogg open mic at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.

- Harry and Josh at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- DJ Degsy’s Christmas Dance Party at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- ‘3 Million’ at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to 12am.

- The Boneyard at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.

- David Holland at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 10pm.

- Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Rachel Pardoe in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Trad music session at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.

- Acoustic Generations at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.

- Open mic at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 7pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.