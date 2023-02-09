A former pub could be redeveloped into flats.
Formerly the Corner House Pub (Wheatsheaf), the building was converted into office space in the late 2000s. Under the new proposals, the building would be converted into six flats, with the developer saying there is because of a ‘lack of demand for commercial space’.
If backed by planners, Pop Investments says the outside of the building would be ‘basically unaltered from its current appearance and will be subject to suitable maintenance and repairs’.
The scope of the design work relates to the refurbishment and alterations of the building at ground-, first- and second-floor levels.
As well as the six flats, plans appear to show a space on the ground floor for a gym.