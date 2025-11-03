Ever dreamed of running your own restaurant in the beautiful south?
If the answer to that question is ‘yes’, this might be the perfect opportunity for you.
The former Victoria Grill restaurant in Castletown has been put up for rent, offering a ready-to-go opportunity for anyone looking to open a takeaway or eatery in the Isle of Man.
Located on the town’s Malew Street, the property is being marketed by Black Grace Cowley and is described as ‘ready for immediate occupation’ with all kitchen equipment and furniture included.
The fully equipped restaurant and kitchen also features male and female toilets within the unit and benefits from all mains services connected, including electricity, gas and water.
The space, which measures approximately 1,178 square feet, is ideally situated within walking distance of Castletown’s amenities, just a few minutes’ drive from the airport and around 20 minutes from Douglas town centre.
Victoria Grill previously operated from the site but has been closed for some time, and many have expressed concern over the lack of available shops and takeaways in the south of the island.
However, another Victoria Grill continues to trade on Victoria Street in Douglas, known for its peri-peri chicken and takeaway service.
The Malew Street unit is being offered on a new lease directly with the landlord on full repairing and insuring (FRI) terms, at a rent of £15 per square foot. A standard three-month rent deposit will be required before the start of the lease.
Black Grace Cowley described the listing as a ‘rare opportunity to lease a restaurant or takeaway ready for immediate occupation’.
Anyone interested in viewing the property or finding out more is encouraged to contact the estate agent directly by calling 01624 645550 or emailing [email protected].