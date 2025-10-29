Her father, Chris Oates, had certainly picked up on her mood, in his reply to her, writing after her birthday that ‘the next event will be Christmas – I wonder where you will be at that time and doing what – eating a Services Christmas dinner or partaking at home. You certainly are not eagerly looking forward to the break – but it has to come and even if you had the opportunity to defer for a further period, your release would still have to happen and believe me Kathleen, civilian conditions wouldn’t be the slightest bit better. Controls and restrictions are to go on for five years - the country will be in a state of unrest and dissatisfaction – when I read the papers this morning – an analysis of wartime conditions and sacrifices, they are both terrible and wonderful – It makes me marvel that the people in this country are still in a sane condition.’