The Southern 100 Marshals Association will hold its annual general meeting at 7pm on Tuesday, November 18, at the Whistlestop Café, Port Erin Railway Station.
The association provides volunteer marshals for the Southern 100, one of the Isle of Man’s major road racing events held each summer on the 4.25-mile Billown Course near Castletown.
A spokesperson said the group is ‘always keen to welcome new committee members and helpers’ to support the operation of the events and assist the Southern 100 Club.
All those interested in getting involved in the sport or learning more about marshalling are invited to attend the meeting.