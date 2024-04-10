A 37-year-old former soldier from Warrington has appeared in court after calling door staff ‘immigrants’ and threatening to ‘cut off their heads’.
Gareth Francis Chippendale admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and will be sentenced on May 21 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Chippendale was on the dancefloor at Jaks Bar in Douglas on April 7, at 10.50pm.
He kept raising his middle finger to the bouncers and was eventually asked to leave.
He was ushered out of the side door but complained, saying: ‘This is bullsh*t.’
Chippendale then tried to get back into the pub and grabbed a bouncer’s security vest.
A tussle ensued and Chippendale was removed.
The bouncer suffered an injury to his elbow and a damaged vest during the struggle.
However, Chippendale then tried to punch and kick one of the security men and shouted: ‘Immigrants.’
He then threatened to ‘cut off their heads’ as another male escorted him away from the area.
Police arrived and found the defendant in Strand Street, where he was arrested.
He was represented in court by duty advocate John Wright, who said that the prosecution facts were accepted and that the defendant had asked him to apologise on his behalf.
Mr Wright said that Chippendale had been working on the island for three months as a steel erector, but now intended to leave and go home to be with his family.
He said that Chippendale had previously been in the army for 16 years, serving in Afghanistan, Iraq, and South Sudan.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions to reside at the Douglas address, not to enter licensed premises or consume alcohol in public, not to leave the island without court consent, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.