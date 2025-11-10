A 31-year-old Douglas man has been denied permission to vary his bail to allow him to leave the island.
Lee Dodd, of Oak Avenue, has previously denied being involved in the supply of 625 grams of cocaine.
He previously made an application on October 23, to allow him to leave the island to watch the Chris Eubank jr and Conor Benn fight in London, but it was denied by magistrates.
On November 6, he made a second application, with a friend stating they'd put forward a surety bond of £2,000 to £3,000.
The variation was opposed by the prosecution and again denied by magistrates.
Mr Dodd is due for committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 18.