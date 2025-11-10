Two of Tuesday’s Steam Packet sailings are at risk due to an adverse weather forecast.
Flagship vessel Manxman was due to depart Douglas at 8am tomorrow with a scheduled arrival in Heysham at 11.45am, but this journey is now at risk of disruption or cancellation.
This means that the return journey from Lancashire at 1.45pm is also at risk.
A final decision on tomorrow morning’s 8am trip will be made by the Manxman’s captain at 5.30am, in order to ‘give the sailing every opportunity to take place’.
The news of possible disruptions comes after the Ronaldsway Met Office issued a weather warning for heavy rain throughout Tuesday.
The yellow weather warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – is in place from 6am until 9pm on Tuesday, which could see 20-30mm fall on lower ground and 50mm on the hills.