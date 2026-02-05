Thirteen individuals - including four asylum seekers - have been identified trying to enter the Isle of Man illegally in the last 12 months.
In one case the costs of enforced removal totalled more than £22,000.
Details have been given in a Freedom of Information request.
Treasury was asked how many people have been identified since January 2025 as entering or attempting to enter the island from the UK or Republic of Ireland who did not have an immigration permission which was valid in the Isle of Man.
Of the 13 individuals identified, six had come in on the boat from Heysham and two on the ferry from Liverpool.
Four were asylum seekers, four had cancelled visas, one had no permission to enter and four were overstayers.
In five cases, the port of departure and method travel to the island was unknown.
Nationalities of the individuals were Bangladeshi, Chinese, Ghanian, Indian, Pakistani and Polish.
Two cases were subject to enforced removal. Four were refused entry and seven departed voluntarily.
All cases were reported to the UK Home Office.
It cost £22,305 to detain and remove one of the individuals, and £7,066 a second.
These figures are based on costs incurred by the Customs and Immigration Division plus the estimated cost of detention.
There were no associated costs with 10 individuals and a cost of £105 for the other one.
Immigration officers in the Isle of Man took part in a joint operation to return the 26-year-old to the UK.