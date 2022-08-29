Four counts of possessing indecent images of children
Wednesday 31st August 2022 10:47 am
Wayne Brian Tomlinson, aged 56, of Ballahane Close, Port Erin, has appeared in court charged with four counts of possessing indecent images of children.
He is also charged with sending an indecent message.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between March 2021 and November 2021.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode who asked for an adjournment until September 15 saying that additional information was awaited from the prosecution.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.