A violent street brawl outside 1886 Bar and Grill has led to four men appearing in court.
Joshua Turner, aged 26, Piotr Pawel Krawczyk, aged 44, Harry Davies, aged 27, and Joseph Paul Doyle, aged 49, all admitted affray and will be sentenced on May 21.
Davies suffered a fractured eye socket after being kicked in the head during the melee.
The men were kept apart in court, with Krawczyk and Doyle appearing in the dock first, then Davies and Turner afterwards.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Turner and Davies were watching football at 1886 Bar and Grill on February 6, at 7.30pm.
Outside the Regent Street night spot, they then became involved in a disagreement with an unknown man.
Davies was said to have made a threat which then resulted in Krawczyk and Doyle intervening.
Davies squared up to the duo and all four defendants then started what was described as a violent fight.
Kicks and punches were exchanged and Davies was punched in the face several times, which resulted in him falling down.
Krawczyk then kicked him in the head with extreme force as the brawl continued.
Doyle then kicked Davies in the face and members of the public intervened, as they said they feared he was at risk of serious injury.
Davies and Turner both had facial injuries, but walked off towards Lord Street.
They were arrested and Davies was taken to accident and emergency where he was diagnosed with a fractured eye socket.
CCTV footage identified Krawczyk and Doyle and they were also arrested.
During an interview at police headquarters, Turner said he was the nephew of Davies, and rated himself as nine and a half, when asked how drunk he had been on a scale of one to 10.
He claimed he had little recollection of the incident, but said that he had been trying to calm Davies down, and that his actions were more defensive.
He said he couldn’t remember how the fight started but was shocked when shown footage of it.
Davies, Krawczyk and Doyle all answered ‘no comment’ to all questions when interviewed.
Ms Alexander submitted that the case should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing, saying that, while it was accepted Krawczyk and Doyle had not been the initial aggressors, they had aimed kicks at Davies while he was on the ground.
Doyle, who lives at Ballaughton Meadows in Douglas, was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who said that the case was borderline, but that it was just suitable to remain in summary court.
Mr Travers said that there had been no evidence of the relevant injuries and that matters had been resolved with the parties walking off.
Advocate Paul Rodgers represented Krawczyk, who lives at Ballaughton Park in Douglas, and agreed that the case should be heard in the lower court, saying that, although the eye injury had been mentioned, the defendant who had suffered it had refused body mapping, so there was no actual evidence provided.
Davies, who resides at West View in Peel, was represented by advocate Michael Jelski, who also said that the case should remain in the lower court, and that it was his client who had received the kicks while on the ground.
Advocate Helen Lobb appeared for Turner, who also lives at West View, and agreed that summary court should hear the case.
Ms Lobb said that her client’s actions had been defensive, though he was not putting forward self-defence.
A probation report will be prepared for all four men before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction for sentencing.
Bail continues for all four men with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.