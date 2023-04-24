Four Members of the House of Keys are attending the 52nd British Islands and Mediterranean Regional Conference from today (Tuesday) to Friday.
They will do so with delegates from across the Region including Malta, Cyprus, Gibraltar, St Helena, Falkland Islands, Jersey, Alderney, Scotland and Wales.
The programme will include discussions on parliamentary responses to the climate emergency – which has been the region’s priority theme for the last 18 months – as well as having a general theme of sustainable parliaments which support inclusivity, with a focus for institutions to be diverse and representative.
The conference encourages open discussions, bringing parliamentarians together to meet their counterparts from around the region and share learned experiences.
The Members attending are:·Daphne Caine, Tim Glover, Sarah Maltby and Chris Thomas MHK.
They will be accompanied by the Deputy Clerk of Tynwald. All related costs will be published on the Tynwald website in due course.