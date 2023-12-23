Four people were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in the island during the early hours of this morning.
A fire and rescue service spokesperson said: 'Earlier this morning crews from Peel and Douglas were called to a report of a house that was well alight with smoke and flames coming out of the windows.
'Upon arrival the incident commander could see that the fire was well established and he quickly tasked a BA team to enter the property with a high pressure hose reel and fight the fire.
'The occupants of the property had managed to self-evacuate but were suffering from smoke inhalation and first aid was administered until they could be handed over to our colleagues from the ambulance. In total four people were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.
'The fire in the property was severe and had spread from the kitchen throughout the house but this was brought under control by breathing apparatus teams using high-pressure hose reels.
'Due to the intensity of the fire hot spots could be found in the ceiling joists and a number of breathing apparatus teams had to work to locate these hot spots and stop further fire spread.
'Can we also please ask that people are extra careful when cooking, the majority of house fires start in the kitchen.
'Crews were in attendance for over three hours and a total of 10 personnel used breathing apparatus over this time.'