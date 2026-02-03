Sandbags are being deployed to coastal areas as the island braces itself for large waves.
An amber weather warning – meaning ‘be prepared’ - for coastal overtopping has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office with warnings of significant wave overtopping and debris on exposed coasts today (Tuesday).
The warning is in force from 10.30am until 2.30pm during high tide.
Forecasters say strong easterly winds, combined with a large high tide at approximately 12.24pm, are expected to result in significant overtopping of waves at a number of locations around the island. Debris is also likely to be brought ashore.
Now the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has arranged for stocks of sandbags to be placed in the most susceptible built-up areas.
In Douglas, they will be placed at King Edward Road and Central Promenade; by the electric tram terminal; at the bottom of Summerhill; in front of Palace Hotel; front of Spectrum Apartment and at the bottom of Broadway.
In Ramsey sandbags will be placed in Market Square while in Laxey they will be put on the promenade by play area and at the harbour boatyard. Meanwhile, in Castletown sandbags will be placed at the bottom of Shore Road and at School Lane.
The DoI says the island’s four civic amenity sites also stock sandbags for use by the public.
The whole of Douglas Promenade is expected to be particularly susceptible to overtopping, with Laxey and Ramsey promenades also at risk.
Other locations which may be affected include the western parts of Castletown Promenade and Shore Road.
While the tide at its peak will be close to the top of some of the island’s most prone harbours and quaysides, the Met Office has said no notable flooding is expected in those areas.
The amber warning follows a yellow coastal overtopping warning which was issued on Monday and remained in place until 2am on Tuesday.
Ronaldsway Met Office has also issued a tidal flooding warning for Ramsey with forecaster Colin Gartshore saying: ‘High tide today (Tuesday) may cause a little minor flooding at a few low-lying properties for a short time (around Riverside Industrial Estate and Gardener's Lane).’ The warning will be in place from 11.30am-1.30pm.
Forecasters have also indicated that fresh or strong east to south-east winds are likely to continue through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, combined with fairly large high tides, meaning further coastal overtopping warnings may be issued.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.