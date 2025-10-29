The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has warned that four upcoming sailings between Douglas and Heysham are at risk of disruption or cancellation due to forecast adverse weather conditions.
All affected sailings are scheduled to be operated by the Manxman, the company’s newest vessel.
The first at-risk sailing is due to depart Heysham at 1.45pm on Thursday (October 30), arriving in Douglas at 5.30pm, with a final decision on whether it will go ahead to be made by the Master at 11am that day.
The return sailing from Douglas to Heysham, departing at 7.15pm and arriving at 11pm, is also subject to possible cancellation, with a final decision expected by 4.30pm on Thursday.
Two further sailings on Friday (October 31) are also at risk.
The early morning service leaving Heysham at 1.45am and arriving in Douglas at 6am will be reviewed by 5pm on Thursday, while the 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham, due to arrive at 11.45am, will have a decision made by 5am on Friday.
The Steam Packet said passengers can amend their bookings free of charge via their online account or by contacting the company’s reservations team.
Updates will be published on the Steam Packet’s website and social media channels.
The warnings come just days after the company confirmed a ‘Working Code Red’ was activated on board the Manannan during Sunday evening’s crossing from Liverpool, the final fast craft sailing of the year.
Smoke was seen coming from one of the vessel’s engines before the alert was quickly stood down.
Passengers described a ‘nightmare’ and ‘hellish’ journey, with waves exceeding three metres and several vehicles damaged during the rough crossing.
The Steam Packet thanked both passengers and staff for how they dealt with the very difficult conditions.