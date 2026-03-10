A driver who crashed into a Manx Utilities pole, causing £4,500 worth of damage, has been fined £350 for careless driving.
Thirty-three-year-old Liam Crawley was driving a Mini Cooper on Curragh Road in St John’s, on November 13, when the accident occurred.
The pole was severed and ended up supported by a road sign.
Crawley, of Stenning Place, Castletown, admitted that he was the driver.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that her client had only recently moved to the island and held an English licence.
The advocate said that Crawley had already contacted Manx Utilities to arrange paying the £4,500.
Magistrates issued four penalty points, plus £125 prosecution costs, with the defendant paying at a rate of £15 per week.