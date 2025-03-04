One of the world’s smallest cars is getting a luxury upgrade, thanks to a flooring business in Foxdale.
Magic Carpets Ltd, a family run flooring specialist, is lending a helping hand to the Manx Transport Heritage Museum in Peel by donating flooring for its ongoing renovations.
But their support doesn’t stop there.
The team is also providing a custom-fitted carpet for the museum’s Peel P50, the tiny, locally-built microcar that holds the Guinness World Record for the smallest production car ever made.
For the next month, visitors and customers to Magic Carpets’ showroom can get up close to the iconic P50, which is currently on display before returning to its home at the Peel attraction.
The museum team expressed its gratitude in a recent statement, thanking Magic Carpets for its role in improving the site while also giving the P50 a fresh interior touch.
The iconic Peel P50 is a three-wheeled microcar originally made from 1962 to 1965 by the Peel Engineering Company.
The P50 has become a cult classic, with original models fetching six-figure sums at auction.
Despite its small stature - measuring just 54 inches long and 39 inches wide - the car continues to make a big impression, and thanks to Magic Carpets, one of the only Peel P50’s remaining on the island will now have a suitably stylish floor beneath its seat.
Peel Engineering Company was based in Mill Road, Peel – alongside the upper harbour.
It primarily made fibreglass boats through its subsidiary company West Marine Ltd and fairings for motorcycles (including race machines - known as the ‘Mountain Mile’).
At the peak of production Peel Engineering employed 40 people, and the P50 was available to buy in Daytona White, Dragon Red, Capri Blue and Sunshine Yellow.