Frankie Horne collects his MBE
Frankie Horne MBE with Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer
Subscribe newsletter
Frankie Horne has collected his MBE from Government House, in recognition of his services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and safety at sea.
As well as years serving abroad Peel’s RNLI, Frankie was involved in designing, developing and free distributing a dedicated deck wear life jacket that has saved many lives.
He said he chose to receive his MBE at the Lieutenant Governor’s Onchan home, instead of having a trip to Buckingham Palace, as he wanted to have his friends and family around him.
Frankie said he thought he was being pranked when he was first told he’d be receiving an MBE.
He said: ‘The governor phoned me and said “you’ve been chosen and you’ve been given this great honour”.
‘You just never know with the RNLI, whether it’s a wind-up from the crew or anyone else, you’ve just always got it in the back of your mind. But he was very clear that this award would be coming and I was just overawed.’
While Frankie was the one collecting his MBE, he was keen to stress that he was supported by all the lifeboat crew with whom he’d worked down the years, his friends and his family.
Between 1990 and late 2019, as volunteer crew member and coxswain on Peel lifeboat, Frankie received multiple commendations for saving casualties and vessels.
He instigated RNLI Swimsafe events across the island and continues to volunteer with others to support this annual event.
As well as providing safety training to the commercial fishing industry across the British Isles, Channel Islands and Isle of Man, Frankie has greatly contributed to the reduction in fishing fatalities by drowning through the design, development and free distribution of a dedicated deck wear life jacket.
He is also a committee member of the Fishermen’s Mission on the Isle of Man.