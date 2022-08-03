Franklin to concentrate on 5,000m final
Subscribe newsletter
Rachael Franklin has decided to withdraw from Friday’s 1,500 metre athletics race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
This move is in order to concentrate on Sunday’s 5,000m final which takes place in Alexander Stadium at 7.40pm.
Speaking to the Manx Independent on Wednesday, Rachael said: ‘The 5,000m has always been my focus at these Games.
‘I asked to be entered in the 1,500m as it would have been a great way to experience all the warm-up and call-room process ahead of the 5,000m.
‘But I feel that it is just too close for comfort with only 48 hours between the two events. I like racing and would love to do it, but I have to be sensible.’
Joining Franklin in Sunday’s 5,000m final will be Isle of Man team-mate Sarah Astin.
Before that though, it looks like it will be a busy few days for the island’s athletes, beginning with David Mullarkey this morning when he competes in the men’s 1,500m heats aiming for a place in Saturday’s final which starts at 1.10pm.
Mullarkey will also compete in the men’s 5,000m final which takes place later on Saturday at 8.10pm, not long after Glen Quayle’s bid for glory in the men’s pole vault final which starts at 7.10pm.
The only Manx athlete competing tomorrow (Friday) is Joe Harris in the men’s javelin which is scheduled to get underway at 12.30pm.
Should he qualify, Harris will then compete for a medal in the final which takes place at 7.40pm on Sunday evening.
RESULTS AND REACTION IN TUESDAY’S EXAMINER.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |