A special reception was held at Government House last month to mark two major milestones for Girlguiding on the Isle of Man – 110 years since the movement began and 75 years of the Trefoil Guild.
Hosted by His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, the evening was a chance to celebrate the dedication and achievements of local volunteers, including June, who was recognised for an astonishing 63 years of service to the organisation.
Girlguiding continues to have a strong presence across the island, with groups for all ages, from Rainbows (ages 4–7) to Rangers (ages 14–18), as well as Inspire for young women aged 18–30.
The Trefoil Guild offers a way for adults to stay involved in guiding and support local events and activities.
It’s a place to find friendship, to get involved in new challenges, or get active in your community. The group has a network of members across the UK.
The reception highlighted not only the longevity of the movement but the real impact it has on the lives of young women and girls, encouraging confidence, independence, and a spirit of adventure.
With support from dedicated volunteers, girls across the island take part in fun, challenging, and empowering activities at an affordable cost.
Lady Lorimer paid tribute to all those involved, saying the commitment and energy of the volunteers help inspire the next generation to become everything they want to be.
Girlguiding units are active across the Isle of Man, including in Douglas, Peel, Port Erin, Ramsey, and Union Mills, with opportunities for both girls to join and adults to volunteer.
Anyone interested in joining or volunteering can find out more at www.girlguiding.org.uk, where details about local groups and roles are available.
To see more pictures or to purchase photos from this event and others at Government House, visit www.governmenthousephotos.com.