A fraud trial has been sensationally aborted for legal reasons.
The move came after defendant Jason Scales took the stand on Friday morning to give his evidence on the eighth day of his trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Deemster Graeme Cook told the jury just after 3pm that he had aborted the trial ‘with a heavy heart’ in the ‘interests of justice and to ensure a fair trial’.
‘I have made that decision and I stand by that decision,’ he said.
Mr Scales, 30, of The Bretney, Jurby, denies one count of fraud and two counts of supplying an article for use in a fraud.
The charges relate to the attempted purchase of Stobart Air by Mr Scales’ company Ettyl Ltd in 2021.
Deemster Cook apologised to the seven members of the jury and thanked them for their patience while the court had met in chambers.
He told them that Mr Scales had dispensed with the services of his advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams.
The Deemster described the case as a ‘complex’ one.
‘Frankly my role is to see fairness is done and it’s transparent,’ he said.
Jurors were told they would be excused from further jury service for a period of three years.
Mr Scales’ bail was continued.