But the Met Office, based at Ronaldsway, says there will be breaks in the weather to allow racing to go ahead.
The good news is that today (Wednesday) should remain pretty dry with practices able to go ahead but tomorrow (Thursday) will be more challenging.
Friday will prove one of the best days with organisers likely to get in a full programme. However, Saturday might prove more unpredictable. Throughout the next few days the temperature is set to remain in the mid-teens with highs of 14-15C.
Senior meteorological officer Kirsty Pendlebury said: ‘It is set to remain unsettled for the remainder of the TT fortnight. There are still some weather systems coming through.
‘Today (Wednesday) is reasonable but Thursday looks tricky. A weather front is coming by which is being held north which could bring in rain, drizzle and low cloud.
‘But Friday is looking fairly reasonable which could be a good time to use as a contingency.
‘On Saturday there is a new weather system developing later in the day so there is a chance to get some racing in before the rain and low cloud come in.’
Ms Pendlebury says Sunday will be a mix of sunshine and scattered showers and Monday looks promising with largely dry and sunny weather.
But she says that pleasant weather may not last with more unsettled weather possibly arriving on Tuesday.
Ms Pendlebury said: ‘Towards the end of our five-day forecast and new weather system could be arriving for Tuesday. There could be spells of rain with brighter spells in between.
‘It looks like the weather will continue in the same vein. There certainly won’t be wall-to-wall sunshine but it won’t be a complete wash-out either.
‘It is likely that next week there will have to be changes to the schedule to accommodate the racing.’