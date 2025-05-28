Police have now confirmed that the entirety of the A18 Mountain Road is shut this morning (Wednesday).
It comes following a road traffic collision at Windy Corner, near to the 33rd milestone on the Isle of Man TT Course.
Originally just closed from the Bungalow to the Creg Ny Baa, the Roads Policing Unit have confirmed reports of a second crash this morning and have now closed the full route.
The second incident has occurred at Guthries.
It comes after emergency services were called to two crashes on the Mountain Road yesterday, which saw the route shut for more than an hour.
Later on in the day the Mountain Road also closed for a short period to a ‘dangerous’ diesel/oil spill.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The Mountain Road is due to close from 4.45pm, with the remainder of the course shutting at 6pm.
After last night’s changes to the schedule, the superbike and superstock classes will be the first to take to the course this evening, setting off from Glencrutchery Road at 6.30pm.
You can follow the latest updates on this incident as it happens on our dedicated Isle of Man TT traffic live blog.