Mark Benjamin William Quane appeared in court on Tuesday, May 27, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed at Kerroo Coar in Peel, where the defendant lives, in the early hours of Saturday, May 25.
A large cordon was in place around the scene of the alleged incident on Sunday while investigations took place.
Police officers and force vehicles were also seen stationed outside.
He is yet to enter a plea to the charge, which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, and committal proceedings have been set for July 22.
The alleged victim was said to have suffered a serious wound to his arm and a small wound under his chin.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood refused bail and remanded the defendant.