Isle of Man residents are being offered the chance to meet with cancer consultants from the renowned Clatterbridge Private Clinic in Liverpool.
Mannin Cancers and Manx Breast Cancer Support Group have teamed up with the Merseyside facility to host a special session at Villa Marina’s Promenade Suite in Douglas next Thursday, May 7 at 7pm.
The five consultants in attendance will be Dr Ian Lampkin, Dr Raj Stripadam, Dr Jonathan Heseltine, Dr Ehab Ibrahim and Prof Vaiude.
Each of the consultants will give a 20-minute presentation on their area of medical expertise before discussing some of the new and innovative treatments being offered at the hospital.
Other members of staff from the Clatterbridge Private Clinic will also be on hand to answer any questions regarding treatments, travel, costs etc.
The five consultants’ specialties range from prostate, skin, breast, lung, head and neck as well as benign radiotherapy treatments and genetic testing.
The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre first opened its doors to patients in July 2020, providing Manx cancer sufferers with another option for treatment.
Work started on the £162m project in early 2017 and, despite Covid-19, was completed on schedule.
The 11-storey, 110-bed hospital delivers a wide range of highly-specialist cancer care including pioneering chemotherapy, immunotherapy, gene therapy and radiotherapy.
It has state-of-the-art facilities for bone marrow transplants, diagnostics and imaging, outpatients, day-case treatments, a teenage and young adult unit, clinical therapies, and a wide range of cancer information and support.
The new hospital was designed to ensure patients have plenty of privacy and space, and can be personalised to individual needs.
The consultation session at the Villa Marina is free of charge, and refreshments will be provided.
If you want to find out more or have further questions about the session, you can phone Derek Peters on 498612 or Julie Stokes on 454647.