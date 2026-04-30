Entries for this year’s Parish Walk will close at midnight on Monday, May 4, organisers have said.
Sponsored by Manx Telecom, the annual event, which takes place on June 20 and 21 this year, is open to walkers of all abilities, with participants able to aim for a single parish or complete the full 85-mile route within a 24-hour time limit.
More than 900 people have already signed up, with a final call issued for anyone still considering taking part.
The Parish Walk is one of the Isle of Man’s best-known endurance events, challenging participants to pass through all 17 parishes on the island.
While only a small number attempt the full distance, many entrants take part with more modest goals, stopping at designated parishes along the way.
Last year, Callum Gawne secured his first Manx Telecom Parish Walk victory in impressive fashion.
The Onchan man crossed the finish line near the War Memorial on Douglas Promenade shortly before midnight on the Saturday.
Sammy Bowden won the women’s category, while earlier that day Robert Farnworth, of Douglas, claimed victory in the Under-21 Parish Walk to Peel, covering the 32.5-mile route in 6hr 35min.
Parish Walk organiser Ray Cox said the event continues to attract a wide range of entrants each year.
He said: ‘The Manx Telecom Parish Walk is a truly unique event that brings a mix of people together in a fantastic community atmosphere.
‘Whether you’re aiming for a particular parish or taking on the full distance, it’s an unforgettable experience. We’d encourage anyone thinking about entering to sign up now and be part of something special.’
Entries can be submitted online, with the fee including an official event T-shirt, timing chip and support services along the route.
For more information, visit: www.parishwalk.com.