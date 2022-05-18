Steam Packet ship Ben my Chree in Douglas harbour - ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

The Steam Packet is offering free travel for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

People who have been granted Manx visas have started to arrive in the island in recent weeks.

Brian Thomson, managing director of the Steam Packet, said: ‘As an island, the response to the heart-breaking scenes coming out of Ukraine has been very inspiring, so we’ve tried to help where we can.

‘Early on we worked with Island Express and other organisations to transport donations and essential goods to neighbouring countries, but the type of support needed is changing and now we’re proud to be helping the Cabinet Office’s Ukraine response by offering free travel for refugees from the war coming to settle on the Isle of Man. ‘We’re pleased to be able to do our bit to help refugees with Manx sponsors and hopefully make their relocation to the island as smooth as possible.’

Back in March, following the Russian invasion, people on the Isle of Man were asked to consider whether they were ready to open up their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

Island residents have since been commended by the government for offering to help the Ukrainian community in droves.

More than 200 people officially offered their support by signing up to the Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine’ scheme.

Forty-four further applications for visas were approved last week alone via the family and sponsorship pathways.

Nineteen people had their visas approved through the family-related immigration pathway.

A further 25 were approved under the sponsorship pathway.