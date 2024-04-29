Amy Howse (left), sound therapist and yoga practitioner at Soundology, presents a cheque for £350 to Sarah Cubbon (centre), Community Fundraiser at Hospice Isle of Man. On the right is Wendy Ranft-Gerber, a qualified health and cancer coach and specialist yoga for cancer teacher who owns and runs Health & Balance. The money raised was from a free health and wellbeing class held at Crosby Methodist Church Hall in support of World Cancer Day. ( - )