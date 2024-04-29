A qualified health and cancer coach and specialist yoga for cancer teacher teamed up with a sound therapist and yoga practitioner, to organise free classes which raised funds for Hospice Isle of Man and Macmillan Cancer Support Isle of Man.
Wendy Ranft-Gerber – a qualified health and cancer coach and specialist yoga for cancer teacher who owns and runs Health & Balance – held a ‘Yoga For Cancer’ class at Space Yoga Studio in Douglas to coincide with World Cancer Day.
She then teamed up with Amy Howse from Soundology for a combined fundraising event which was a health and wellbeing class at Crosby Methodist Church Hall.
Both classes were free to attend, but participants were invited to make a donation to Wendy and Amy’s chosen charities for this year (Macmillan Cancer Support Isle of Man and Hospice Isle of Man respectively).
Wendy and Amy thanked everyone who attended, and they recently presented cheques to the charities.
Jan Bell, Fund Collector and Raiser at Macmillan Cancer Support Isle of Man, said: ‘Many thanks to Wendy, Amy and everyone who made donations.
‘Every pound we raise makes a real difference to the services and support we provide, so it’s greatly appreciated.’
Sarah Cubbon, Community Fundraiser at Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘[A] heartfelt thank you from everyone here at Hospice Isle of Man to Amy at Soundology and Wendy at Health & Balance who chose to support us with their recent fundraising efforts.
‘Without the support from the community, we couldn’t provide our services in both palliative and end of life care, at no charge to our patients and their loved ones.
‘We are truly grateful for the support from Soundology and Health and Balance and the funds raised will help us continue into the future, to provide the highest quality of clinical care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.’