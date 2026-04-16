Quarterly statistics on Freedom of Information (FoI) activity will be published by the Island’s government in a bid to boost transparency.
The Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (OCSIA) will compile quarterly data on anonymised FoI statistics currently published on the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) website.
The publication will provide a rolling 12-month overview of FoI activity across government departments, boards and offices.
The aim is to offer clearer insight into how FoI rights are being exercised and how public authorities are meeting their statutory responsibilities.
Information Commissioner Alexandra Delaney-Bhattacharya said: ‘When decisions and actions affect the public, it is important that they are open and accessible. Transparency fosters trust and is central to the public’s right to information.’