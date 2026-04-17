Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping as adverse conditions are set to affect parts of the island today (Friday).
The warning will be in place between 10.30am and 1.30pm, with a number of exposed coastal areas expected to see minor overtopping around the time of high tide at midday.
Areas most likely to be affected include Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade and the northern end of Douglas Promenade, with Laxey and Ramsey promenades also expected to be impacted to a lesser extent.
Forecasters say fresh to strong south-southwest winds combined with spring tides are likely to lead to waves overtopping sea defences, bringing minor disruption and the possibility of debris being deposited onto roads and walkways.
Looking ahead, tomorrow looks set to be largely cloudy at first with a few showers, followed by some brighter spells before further showers develop later.