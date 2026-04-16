The Isle of Man Government has confirmed that the long-running industrial dispute involving Bus Vannin drivers has now been resolved.
In a joint statement, Unite the Union and the Department of Infrastructure said the dispute had been settled following a ballot of union members.
The agreement secures an improved pay position for drivers and is expected to provide a more stable footing for the service going forward.
Members of Unite took part in five rounds of strike action during February and March, causing widespread disruption to bus services across the island while negotiations continued.
The dispute centred on pay, overtime rates and changes to working conditions, with talks ongoing between both sides in recent weeks.
The industrial action included a 10-day walkout between February 22 and March 3, as well as further intermittent strikes.
Both parties have acknowledged the impact of the dispute and thanked passengers for their patience during the disruption.
Debbie Halsall, head of Unite in the Isle of Man, said: ‘This outcome reflects the strength of feeling from our members and delivers a clear improvement on pay. Whilst for some this is a bittersweet moment, it is important this now provides a stable footing to move forward.’
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall welcomed the resolution, adding: ‘I welcome the resolution of this dispute and the modernisation it supports. Bus Vannin can build on this to deliver strategic change that will secure the Island’s bus service for years to come.’
It is understood drivers were balloted on Wednesday, March 15, and were advised by the union to accept the latest offer.