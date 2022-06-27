Freedom Travel to suspend operations as Jan Wozniak recovers from road accident

A local business owner who was involved in a serious road traffic accident has stepped down from his role as he continues to recover.

Jan Wozniak, owner of Freedom Travel, based on Strand Street in Douglas, was hit by a car when crossing Woodbourne Road on Sunday, January 9.

As a result, he suffered such serious head injuries that his family were told he would likely not survive.

The accident happened at around 12.30pm, and by 4.30pm he was being taken to the intensive care unit, with his family forced to leave the hospital due to Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time.

It was a further 10 days before they were able to see him again.

Mr Wozniak has no recollection of the incident, and has been able to piece together what happened only with the help of the police.

He said: ‘It was a Sunday, it was midday-ish and I was going to [my son] David’s. But I’ve forgotten what happened.

‘I can’t even remember leaving the house. Nothing’s coming back.’

He was in a coma for several days due to the extent of his injuries.

When Mr Wozniak was beginning to emerge from his comatose state, he was not speaking, and was not responding to the nurses’ questions.

His wife, Gill Wozniak, had a solution for that.

Via a phone call to the ward, as they still could not visit him, she was able to advise the nurses what to ask.

She said: ‘He couldn’t leave the ICU until he could speak, so I said, “ask him if he’d like an ice cream”, and she said “ask him if he’d like an ice cream? He hasn’t eaten yet.” I said, “Well, just ask him if he’d like an ice cream”.

‘We’d had a problem before when he’d had an operation and they couldn’t get him off the oxygen, and we’d asked him if he’d like an ice cream.

‘So she said “Jan, your wife is here, and she said to ask if you’d like an ice cream”, and this little voice said “oh, very good indeed, thank you!”.’

And the life-saving ice cream in question?

Mrs Wozniak said: ‘Davison’s, in a tub, and it has to be vanilla.’

The nurse got him the ice cream, and Jan eagerly ate the lot.

She said: ‘He loves ice cream. Every time we’re out, Jan says to me “it was marvellous, I’m here, and I’m so lucky, and it was the ice cream that saved my life”.

‘It became a joke at the hospital, because finally when we eventually got him down and onto the ward, they were really laughing because he wouldn’t eat anything except ice cream and then they started bribing him with it.’

astonishing

Mr Wozniak’s recovery in a matter of months has been astonishing, with doctors crediting his active lifestyle with helping him to bounce back.

He is a keen runner and cyclist, and hopes to be able to get back to enjoying those activities, even if it is on a static bike at first.

But he still has a long way to go.

He has been spending his time reading books, including James Cracknell’s book ‘Touching Distance’ about his own experience with a traumatic head injury.

Whilst Mr Wozniak recovers with his family, Freedom Travel has ‘reluctantly’ decided to suspend its business operations from July 1.

Mrs Wozniak said: ‘We’ve had more than 30 years of terrific successes and firsts. The first direct flight to Tenerife – the 757, longest flight that we did – a huge direct programme every week.

‘But unfortunately we’ve had a life-changing event.

‘I think the focus is, let’s try to look back on the great experiences we’ve had. Probably the greatest one now is sitting here talking to you, and Jan’s here and able to do it. And if he’s managed to conquer that, then let’s hope we can come back.’

Mr Wozniak added: ‘My condition is that I don’t know where I’m at, I’ve just got to take each day as it comes.

‘We haven’t gone, thank God. I’m still here and we will be back again.’

The Co-op Consortium will be stepping in to ensure all affected customers will still be able to travel.

In a statement, Freedom Travel said: ‘This decision has been made to give Jan the best attention he needs to continue with his ongoing rehabilitation and recovery at this time.

‘In order to maintain the best level of commitment and service to our clients, the Co-op Consortium (with which Freedom Travel is partnered), will be undertaking the administration of all current and ongoing bookings.

‘It all began over 30 years ago with the opening of our branch in Strand Street in 1989.

‘We have been on some fantastic journeys with our wonderful clients and would like to extend our sincere thanks to all who have supported our business over the years.

‘We sincerely hope that, in the fullness of time, Jan will return as the “heartbeat and lifeblood” of our business.

‘For now, we are sure you would like to join with us in wishing Jan, “godspeed”, in his ultimate endeavours of regaining his fortitude and strength.