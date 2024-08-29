Isle of Man Freemasons are set to host an open day on Saturday (August 31) which will look to educate visitors on its traditions and history.
Held at the Freemasons’ Hall on Woodbourne Road in Douglas from 10am to 2pm, there will also be the opportunity to talk to island Freemasons’ from both the men’s and women’s lodges.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Freemasons said: ‘Freemasonry has been a part of Island life since 1765, with women’s Freemasonry tracing its local roots back to 1938.
‘Discover the history of our hall, which has been the home of Freemasonry in the Isle of Man since 1923, and explore its unique architectural features.
‘Local Freemasons will share insights into Freemasonry's principles, traditions and significant charitable work.
‘Visitors can also see the Temple laid out for a ceremony, view historical regalia and explore our wonderful building.’
Entry to the event is free, and the bar inside the hall will be open for light refreshments.