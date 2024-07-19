A fresh planning application has been submitted to transform a dilapidated former Douglas hotel into nine brand new apartments.
The application (24/00786/B) for the old Marina Hotel on Douglas Promenade would see all of the top floor and the entire rear of the site demolished before being rebuilt in a different form.
A new extension would also be built at the back of the building if the scheme is green lit.
A bicycle storage area big enough to fit eight bicycles stacked vertically and a rear bin compound area is also planned for the read of the building under the application.
As part of the scheme, one three bedroom-apartment would be split between the basement and the ground floor.
A second one-bedroom apartment would be located across the hall on the ground floor.
Another six apartments would make up living spaces on the first, second and third floor - three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom units.
On the top floor will be one two-bedroom apartment
The application has been submitted by Richard Copisarow from Port Erin with architects Sarah Corlett Town Planning Consultancy Ltd responsible for the plans for the site.
The application states: ‘This building has remained unused and unmaintained for well over 20 years, with no one willing to take on the significant task of renovating what exists and finding a new use for it.
‘The current application represents the first viable solution to its future since its closure in the late 1990s.’
This isn’t the first planning application to have been submitted on the Marina Hotel site.
Back in September 2018, the owner of the hotel wanted to demolish the building and replace it with a new ’infill building to provide basement office and nine residential apartments’.
But a structural feasibility report at the time stated that the building was considered ‘unsafe’ to access all areas due to the condition of the building.