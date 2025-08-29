A Douglas woman charged with wounding with intent to commit murder has made a further appearance in court.
Jasmine Amber Elizabeth Cullivan, aged 33, of Heather Crescent, is also accused of possessing an offensive weapon, burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
She recently appeared before magistrates via video link from Jurby prison and was represented by advocate David Reynolds.
Mr Reynolds said that funding had been granted for a medical expert’s report relating to fitness to plead, and it was likely to take around four weeks to prepare.
An adjournment was granted until September 4.
No bail application was made and the defendant is currently remanded.