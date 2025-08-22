From day one, he was looking at how LIBT could break away from relying on agents for student recruitment. Direct enrolments, he learned, were the highest-margin and most underutilised revenue stream. As an intern, he was asked to draft a document on how to build that pipeline, and the CEO liked what he saw. Ambrose was put in charge of the project, and at just 24 years-old is now leading the charge to bring LIBT's courses worldwide, landing him a spot in the Gef 30 Under 30 2025 Disruptors category, supported by Farmers Combine. Organised by the Manx Independent’s online sister brand Gef.im, the 30 Under 30 campaign highlights and celebrates 30 young people in the Isle of Man who are making a positive impact in their fields or communities