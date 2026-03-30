Garage forecourt pumps are back in service following the arrival of vehicle fuel deliveries to the island.
But motorists may find themselves paying a lot more - with the price of diesel at some outlets increasing to 185.9p.
Long queues gathered at the Ellan Vannin Fuels garage on Peel Road today (Monday), while diesel was still being sold at 140.9p.
A government spokesman said: ‘These deliveries will alleviate the reduced diesel stocks experienced in recent days, which were affected both by adverse weather conditions and a temporary increase in demand.
‘Throughout this period, government officials have remained in regular contact with suppliers to monitor the situation and we appreciate the continued work of providers to restock the Island.
‘The government expects fuel pricing to stabilise by the middle of the week and to remain steady for the next month, in line with the Island’s established monthly pricing cycle.’
The Chief Minister will address a question on fuel supplies and prices in the House of Keys tomorrow, providing a broader update on the position.
The government said it will continue to keep the situation under constant review, the spokesperson added.