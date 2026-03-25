This is the moment firefighters tackled a camper van blaze at Ronaldsway Industrial Estate after the vehicle caught fire close to nearby buildings.
Footage of the incident, captured by reader Martyn Shaw, shows crews from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service working to bring the flames under control.
Fire crews were called to the industrial estate at around 10.20am on Monday after reports of a vehicle on fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found the camper van well alight and positioned close to a nearby building.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze and were able to bring the fire under control quickly.
Firefighters also worked to prevent the flames spreading to the adjacent property.
Following the incident, the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service reminded vehicle owners that electrical faults are a common cause of fires in camper vans.
A spokesperson said any electrical work should be carried out by a competent person, wiring and connections should be checked regularly and circuits should not be overloaded.