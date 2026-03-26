Several members of staff at a Douglas law firm have recently celebrated long-service milestones with the Ridgeway Street practice.
During 2026, Simcocks Advocates’ chief executive Phil Games will mark 40 years with the company, while director David Spencer will celebrate 35 years with the business.
Search clerk Julie Moore has been with the company for 30 years, while director Irini Newby has been there for 25 years.
Advocates Winston Taylor and Kevin O’Loughlin will both pass 20 years at the firm this year.
Retention of staff at the law practice is unusually high for the market.
Simcocks has five team members who have been with the company more than 10 years, six who have clocked more than 20 years, three who have done more than 30 years and one who has been with Simcocks 40 years.
This totals 350 years between the company’s 15 longest serving people, or an average of 23 years’ service each.
The company recently had a night out to celebrate these milestones with staff.
Mr Games added: ‘I can hardly believe it’s been 40 years since I made the move to Howard Simcocks’ company to finish my articles, where I have learnt so much and built a career firmly rooted in people, and in providing a reliable service for our clients.
‘That’s the key to any successful, fulfilling career: making meaningful connections. The best thing about Simcocks, and my four decades here, is the focus on people.’
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