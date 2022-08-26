Friday evening MGP qualifying called off
The Manx Grand Prix qualifying session on Friday evening has been cancelled.
After the day’s original schedule was affected because of poor weather conditions around the course, the Lightweight MGP was rescheduled until Saturday afternoon.
Organisers then confirmed their intention to utilise this evening’s contingency road closure and had planned to hold two qualifying sessions.
Unfortunately, conditions continued to play havoc with the schedule as rain showers then forced the clerk of the course to call off this evening’s session.
A statement from organisers said: ‘Due to unexpected heavy showers, this evening’s qualifying session has been cancelled.
‘The clerk of the course has taken this early decision to minimise the disruption to marshals, competitors, and the general public.
‘Roads will next close at 11am on Saturday for the opening race day.’
