The Steam Packet Company has announced that certain sailings leaving from Douglas tomorrow are in doubt due to the weather forecast.
The 8:45am Manxman sailing to Heysham is subject to disruption or cancellation, which means the return journey from Heysham to Douglas at 2:15pm is also in doubt.
A final decision will be made on the Manxman sailing by 7am tomorrow morning.
The Manannan's proposed journey from Douglas to Liverpool at 1:30pm is also subject to disruption or cancellation, with a final decision on this being made by 12pm tomorrow afternoon.
This also means that the return sailing from Liverpool at 6:15pm is in doubt.